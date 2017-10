Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lenzing Ag

* Lenzing CEO says on sideline of Gewinn investor conference that group plans to announce in Q3 2018 how much it will invest in Lenzing site for Tencel Luxe filament production

* Lenzing CEO says investment decision for new plant in Thailand could come in Q1 or Q2 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)