BRIEF-Lenzing FY Net Profit Down 22.4% At EUR 114.9 Million

March 12 (Reuters) - Lenzing AG:

* REVENUE DROPPED BY 3.3 PERCENT FROM EUR 2.18 BN TO EUR 2.11 BN IN 2019

* SCORE TEN TARGETS FOR 2024 DEFINED - EBITDA OF EUR 800 MN

* FY EBITDA (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION) FELL BY 14.4 PERCENT FROM EUR 382 MN TO EUR 326.9 MN

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT, AT EUR 114.9 MN, WAS 22.4 PERCENT LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 148.2 MN