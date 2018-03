March 14 (Reuters) - LENZING AG:

* FY EBITDA UP 17.3 PERCENT TO EUR 502.5 MN

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 3.00/SHARE PLUS A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00/SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 281.7 MN, A RISE OF 23 PERCENT FROM PRIOR- YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 229.1 MN

* EXPECTS ITS RESULTS FOR 2018 TO BE LOWER THAN OUTSTANDING RESULTS IN LAST TWO YEARS

* AIMS TO INCREASE SHARE OF SPECIALTY FIBERS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE TO 50 PERCENT BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)