BRIEF-Lenzing Q1 EBITDA Down By 24.3% At EUR 69.6 mln

May 6 (Reuters) - Lenzing AG:

* Q1 REVENUE DECLINED BY 16.7 PERCENT IN COMPARISON WITH PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER AND AMOUNTED TO EUR 466.3 MN

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS DOWN 58.6 PERCENT TO EUR 17.7 MN

* Q1 EBITDA (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION) DECREASED BY 24.3 PERCENT TO EUR 69.6 MN

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 18, 2020

* DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOT TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)