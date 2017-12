Dec 14 (Reuters) - LENZING AG:

* EANS-NEWS: LENZING AG / STEFAN DOBOCZKY REAPPOINTED CEO OF LENZING AG

* ‍STEFAN DOBOCZKY'S NEW CONTRACT WILL BEGIN ON JUNE 1, 2018 AND RUNS UNTIL END OF 2022​