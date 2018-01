BRIEF-Leo Holdings Corp. Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering Of Securities

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Leo Holdings Corp

* LEO HOLDINGS CORP. FILES REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES

* ‍LEO HOLDINGS CORP EXPECTS TO OFFER 30,000,000 UNITS AT $10.00 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $300 MILLION

* ‍LEO HOLDINGS CORP - COMPANY PLANS TO LIST ITS SECURITIES ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL “LHC.U”.​

* ‍LEO HOLDINGS CORP - CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC. WILL ACT AS SOLE BOOK-RUNNING MANAGER FOR OFFERING​