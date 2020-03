March 27 (Reuters) - Leoch International Technology Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB132.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB106.4 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER RMB8,362.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 9,544.4 MILLION

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.0 CENTS CENTS PER SHARE

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACT ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS, DISRUPTION IS TEMPORARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: