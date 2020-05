BRIEF-Leonardo exec says Q2 will be the worst-hit by COVID-19

May 7 (Reuters) - Highlights from Leonardo’s Q1 results and analyst conference call:

* DID NOT DELIVER ANY ATR AIRCRAFT IN Q1, HELICOPTER DELIVERY DOWN TO 11 VERSUS 19 Q1 LAST YEAR - SLIDE

* SEES LABOUR COSTS SAVING OF AROUND 10% - SLIDE

* EXPECTS 20-25% SAVINGS FROM PRIORITISING PLANNED INVESTMENTS - SLIDE

* CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS IMPACT COULD BE HIGHER IN Q2

* CEO SAYS GROUP HOPE TO “RE-ACCELERATE” ACTIVITY IN H2

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CUT “CONTROLLABLE COSTS” BY 10-15%

* EXEC SAYS VERY GOOD ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 CANNOT BE USED FOR PREDICTIONS ON FY PERFORMANCE

* EXEC SAYS Q1 REVENUE FELL 13.4% IN HELICOPTER SEGMENT DUE TO COVID19 IMPACT ON CIVIL DELIVERIES

* EXEC SAYS Q2 WILL BE THE WORST-HIT FROM VIRUS CRISIS

* EXEC SAYS COMPANY’S LONG TERM FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN INTACT

* CEO SAYS WILL UPDATE ON 2020 GUIDANCE WHEN CO RELEASES Q2 RESULTS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)