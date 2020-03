BRIEF-Leonardo FY Net Profit At EUR 822 Mln, Updates Business Plan Targets

March 12 (Reuters) - Leonardo SpA:

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* NET DEBT AT END-2019 EUR 2.8 BILLION

* SEES 2020 REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 14 AND 14.5 BILLION, NOT INCLUDING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GUIDANCE BEFORE COVID-19 IMPACT, SEES INCREASING PROFITABILITY, WITH EBITA OF € 1,325 - 1,375 MILLION

* SEES 2020 GROUP NET DEBT OF APPROX. EUR 2.8 BILLION INCLUDING IFRS 16 EFFECT AND NOT INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT

* GUIDANCE BEFORE COVID-19 IMPACT, SEES GROUP NET DEBT IN THE RANGE OF CA. € 2.8 BILLION

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY WILL LIKELY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS

* SEES 2020 ORDERS AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 14 BILLION NOT INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT

* TREND OF EMERGENCY DOES NOT CURRENTLY ALLOW TO GIVE ANY ESTIMATE OF THE PROPORTION OF ITS EFFECTS ON THE GROUP’S PERFORMANCE 2020

* AT THE CURRENT STATE OF KNOWLEDGE OF THE SPREAD OF THE EMERGENCY, COVID-19 TO LIKELY IMPACT COMMERCIAL CAMPAIGNS, CONTINUITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN, RESPECT OF PRODUCTION TIMES / FLOWS

* AT THE CURRENT STATE OF KNOWLEDGE OF THE SPREAD OF THE EMERGENCY, COVID-19 TO LIKELY IMPACT RESPECT OF TIMING AND ACCEPTANCE PROCESSES OF PRODUCTS/ACTIVITIES BY CUSTOMERS

* UPDATES OBJECTIVES OF BUSINESS FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS: NEW ORDERS AT ABOUT EUR 80 BILLION, REVENUE CAGR UP 4%, CAGR EBITA AT 8%, SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF FOCF FROM 2020 ONWARDS