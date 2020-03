BRIEF-Leonardo says having some problems with helicopter delivery

March 13 (Reuters) - Highlights from a conference call on results for Italian defence group Leonardo:

* LEONARDO CEO SAYS GROUP HAVING PROBLEMS SHIPPING HELICOPTERS, OTHER PRODUCTS TO CUSTOMERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* LEONARDO CEO SAYS NOT EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS WITH SUPPLY CHAIN SO FAR DUE TO VIRUS

* LEONARDO CEO SAYS GROUP HAS TWO SEGREGATED TEAMS WORKING IN PARALLEL AT SATELLITE AND CYBERSECURITY DEPARTMENTS TO GUARANTEE BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* LEOARDO CEO SAYS EXPERIENCING SLOWDOWN OF ORDER INTAKE FOR ATR BUSINESS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)