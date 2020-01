Jan 28 (Reuters) - Leonardo SpA:

* TO BUY 100% KOPTER GROUP AG

* SIGNS DEAL WITH LYNWOOD (SCHWEIZ) TO BUY 100% OF SWISS HELICOPTER COMPANY KOPTER GROUP

* PRICE OF ACQUISITION OF KOPTER GROUP IS EQUAL TO $185 MILLION PLUS EARNOUT

* ACQUISITION TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 2020