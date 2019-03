BRIEF-Leonardo Wins Two Contracts In European Airport Logistics For Total Of Eur 100 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Leonardo SpA:

* WINS TWO CONTRACTS IN EUROPEAN AIRPORT LOGISTICS FOR TOTAL OF EUR 100 MILLION

* TWO CONTRACTS CONCERN SERVICES FOR GENEVA AND ATHENS AIRPORTS

* IN ATHENS, NEW “TRANSFER BAGGAGE FACILITY” WILL BE CONSTRUCTED AND BAGGAGE INFRASTRUCTURE THROUGHOUT REST OF AIRPORT WILL BE COMPLETELY OVERHAULED AND EXTENDED BY 2020 (FIXES TYPO IN CITY NAME)

* IN GENEVA, THE NEW SORTING SYSTEM WILL COMPLETELY REPLACE THE EXISTING FACILITY AT THE END OF 2023