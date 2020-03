BRIEF-Leoni AG Sees Significant Burden For 2020 Due To COVID-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Leoni AG:

* SIGNIFICANT BURDEN FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED IN 2020

* SALES OF EUR 4.8 BILLION IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR (2018: EUR 5.1 BILLION)

* FY EBIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS AS WELL AS BEFORE VALUE 21 COSTS AT NEGATIVE EUR 66 MILLION (2018: PROFIT EUR 157 MILLION)

* WILL TAKE UP OFFER BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND IS WELL ADVANCED IN PROCESS OF APPLYING FOR FINANCIAL AID TO ENSURE CONTINUATION OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS