FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 9, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni

* CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand

* CEO says 1 euro difference in price of copper translates to 150 million euros in revenues

* CFO says there is a chance of reaching FY revenues of 4.7 billion eur given higher copper prices

* CFO says investigation in fraud case ongoing in Romania, no major progress to be seen at the moment

* CEO says considering structural measures, capacity shifts in cable business, but likely no job cuts

* CEO, asked about alleged auto cartel, says has no insights into the matter Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.