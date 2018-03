March 20 (Reuters) - LEONI AG:

* DIVIDEND OF 1.40 EUROS PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, LEONI EXPECTS SALES TO RISE TO AT LEAST € 5 BILLION‍​

* SEES FY 2018 GROUP EBIT TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 215 MILLION AND EUR 235 MILLION

* PLANS FOR 2018 AN INVESTMENT RATIO OF ABOUT 5 PERCENT OF SALES

* SEES EBIT MARGIN AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 5 PERCENT IN 2020

* SEES TO ACHIEVE AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF SALES OF MORE THAN 5 PERCENT BY 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2pqHQuV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)