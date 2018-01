Jan 31 (Reuters) - Leoni AG:

* ‍SAYS TO APPOINT EXTERNAL CANDIDATE AS CEO​

* ‍PROCESS OF APPOINTING A SUCCESSOR TO THE CEO IS WELL UNDER WAY AND IS LIKELY TO BE COMPLETED IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE​

* ‍CFO KARL GADESMANN WILL ACT AS SPOKESPERSON FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL FUTURE CEO TAKES OFFICE​