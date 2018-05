May 10 (Reuters) - Leon’s Furniture Ltd:

* LEON’S FURNITURE RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 SALES ROSE 4.7 PERCENT TO C$601.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAME STORE CORPORATE SALES INCREASED BY 2.6% IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: