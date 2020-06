BRIEF-Leonteq And Blackrock To Partner In Fund Derivatives Area

June 30 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* LEONTEQ AND BLACKROCK TO PARTNER IN THE FUND DERIVATIVES AREA

* AS A STRATEGIC PARTNER, LEONTEQ WILL DEVELOP AND MARKET STRUCTURED INVESTMENT PRODUCTS WITH BLACKROCK FUNDS AND ISHARES ETFS AS UNDERLYING ASSETS

* LEONTEQ WILL INCLUDE BLACKROCK’S RANGE OF FUNDS AND ISHARES AS UNDERLYINGS ON ITS DIGITAL MARKETPLACE FOR STRUCTURED PRODUCTS, LYNQS, AND GENERATE MONTHLY PRODUCT IDEAS FOR DISTRIBUTION ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SALESFORCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)