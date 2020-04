April 23 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* LEONTEQ AND RAND MERCHANT BANK, A DIVISION OF FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED, LAUNCH COLLABORATION

* TO DISTRIBUTE STRUCTURED INVESTMENT PRODUCTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE CLIENTS, FIRST OF WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)