Feb 7 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* FY NET PROFIT FOR 2018 CLEARLY IMPROVED TO CHF 91.5 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 23.1 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 31%

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 200 MILLION EXPECTED

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018