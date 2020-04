April 30 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG:

* LEONTEQ AG - GAINS BASLER KANTONALBANK AS NEW WHITE-LABELLING PARTNER

* LEONTEQ AG - HAS ENTERED INTO A BROAD COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH BASLER KANTONALBANK IN THE AREA OF STRUCTURED INVESTMENT PRODUCTS. Source text - bit.ly/2Wdkats Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)