BRIEF-Leonteq H1 Net Profit At CHF 40.1 Mln

July 19 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* NET PROFIT TOTALLED CHF 40.1 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO CHF 1.2 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME WAS UP 36% TO CHF 136.1 MILLION

* FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS OFFERING RELATING TO AROUND 3 MILLION NEW REGISTERED SHARES TO BE ISSUED FROM EXISTING AUTHORISED CAPITAL

* TARGETED NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS OFFERING OF AROUND CHF 118 MILLION INTENDED TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN LEONTEQ’S CAPITAL BASE

* SHAREHOLDERS TO BE ABLE TO SUBSCRIBE TO 3 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 16 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS GRANTED AT PRICE OF CHF 41.50 PER SHARE

* LISTING AND FIRST TRADING DAY OF THE NEW REGISTERED SHARES ON SIX IS SCHEDULED FOR 3 AUGUST

* UPON COMPLETION OF THE OFFERING, THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF LEONTEQ WILL CONSIST OF 18,934,097 REGISTERED SHARES