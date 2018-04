BRIEF-Leonteq: OMI Files Claim Against Leonteq And Other Parties

April 13 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* INFORMS ABOUT RECENT DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING OLD MUTUAL INTERNATIONAL

* WAS INFORMED BY OMI FILED CLAIM FORM WITH HIGH COURT OF THE ISLE OF MAN AGAINST LEONTEQ AND OTHER PARTIES

* CLAIM FILED IN RELATION TO CERTAIN STRUCTURED PRODUCT TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED FEES AND COMMISSIONS

* AT THIS POINT IN TIME, NEITHER CLAIM FORM NOR ANY PARTICULARS OF ALLEGED CLAIM HAVE BEEN SERVED ON LEONTEQ

* SAYS FULLY REJECTS ANY CLAIMS IN THIS MATTER AND WILL RIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITS POSITION Source text - bit.ly/2HgAYu7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)