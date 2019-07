July 17 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG:

* ANNOUNCES BOARD NOMINATION AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON RAIFFEISEN STAKE

* SAYS WAS INFORMED THAT RAIFFEISEN INTENDS TO FULLY RETAIN ITS 29% STAKE IN LEONTEQ AS ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER Source text - bit.ly/30w6qug Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)