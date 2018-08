Aug 2 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* A TOTAL OF 2,989,593 NEW LEONTEQ REGISTERED SHARES WERE ISSUED AS PART OF THEIR RIGHTS ISSUE

* AT END OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD, 99.1% OF THE NEW REGISTERED SHARES HAD BEEN VALIDLY SUBSCRIBED

* GENERATES NET PROCEEDS OF AROUND CHF 118 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR 2,963,202 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE VALIDLY EXERCISED BY THE END OF THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)