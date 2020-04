April 27 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* LEONTEQ WINS TENDER FOR ISSUANCE AND DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS FROM POSTFINANCE

* AS PART OF NEW COOPERATION AGREED WITH POSTFINANCE, LEONTEQ WILL PROVIDE ALL SERVICES ALONG ENTIRE VALUE CHAIN

* POSTFINANCE ACTS AS GUARANTOR AND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SELLING PRODUCTS IN ITS OWN CHANNELS

* WILL DISTRIBUTE PRODUCTS ISSUED FOR POSTFINANCE TO ITS OWN CLIENTS IN SWITZERLAND