April 9 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* WHILE ITS RESULTS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19 SITUATION, ITS CLIENT BUSINESS REMAINS STRONG AND THE COMPANY IS MAKING FURTHER PROGRESS IN EXECUTING ITS STRATEGY

* IS CURRENTLY NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR AND IS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED 2020 GUIDANCE

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS FIRST-HALF 2020 PROFITS TO COME IN AROUND BREAK-EVEN LEVEL