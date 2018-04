April 13 (Reuters) - LeoVegas AB (publ):

* LEOVEGAS AB: AMORTISATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* AMORTISATION RATE FOR CUSTOMER DATABASE IN ROYAL PANDA CHANGES TO BE IN LINE WITH OTHER ACQUISITIONS.

* SURPLUS VALUES OF EUR 12.2 MILLION IDENTIFIED FOR CUSTOMER DATABASE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)