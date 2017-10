BRIEF-LeoVegas enters into agreement to buy gaming operator Royal Panda

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Leovegas Ab (Publ) :

* REG-LEOVEGAS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GAMING OPERATOR ROYAL PANDA, OBTAIN DEBT FINANCING OF EUR 100 MILLION AND ADJUSTS FINANCIAL TARGETS

* LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍ACQUISITION IS BEING MADE FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 60 MILLION WITH A POSSIBLE EARN-OUT PAYMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL EUR 60 MILLION​

* LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍HAS OBTAINED DEBT FINANCING OF EUR 100 MILLION, OF WHICH EUR 40 MILLION CONSTITUTES A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍LEOVEGAS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ADJUSTED COMPANY'S FINANCIAL TARGETS​