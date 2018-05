May 2 (Reuters) - LeoVegas AB (publ):

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 76% TO EUR 77.4 M (43.9).

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MARKETING IN RELATION TO REVENUE FOR GROUP IN Q2 OF 2018 WILL BE HIGHER THAN AVERAGE FOR 2017, WHICH WAS 42.3%

* APRIL HAS BEGUN STRONG WITH NET GAMING REVENUE (NGR) OF 29.3 MEUR (16.5), CORRESPONDING TO A GROWTH RATE OF 77 PERCENT

* PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MAY IS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.20 PER SHARE.