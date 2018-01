Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST A$29.6 MILLION ($23.21 million) IN AUSTRALIA‘S VIRALYTICS FOR A 13.04 PERCENT STAKE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 200 MILLION YUAN ($30.83 million) FOR A 20 PERCENT STAKE IN SHANGHAI FIRM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Cti4L7; bit.ly/2lTMMWy Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2752 Australian dollars) ($1 = 6.4870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)