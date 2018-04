April 13 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood Group ASA:

* Q1 HARVEST VOLUME SALMON AND TROUT 37,575 TONNES VERSUS YEAR-AGO 43,307

* Q1 CATCH VOLUME HAVFISK 22,268 TONNES VERSUS YEAR-AGO 20,586

* COMPLETE Q1 2018 REPORT WILL BE RELEASED ON 8 MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)