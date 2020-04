April 9 (Reuters) - LES HOTELS BAVEREZ SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HOTEL RAPHAEL CLOSED FOR CLIENTS FROM MARCH 17

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: WE WILL GRADUALLY REOPEN WHEN MEASURES ARE LIFTED