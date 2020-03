BRIEF-Les Hotels Baverez To Close Hotels Regina And Raphael Due To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - LES HOTELS BAVEREZ SA:

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED TODAY TO CLOSE TO CUSTOMERS THE HOTELS REGINA AND RAPHAEL AND TO LAY OFF STAFF

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN 2020 : NET RESULT WOULD BE A SIGNIFICANT LOSS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN VIEW OF THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS, IT WAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE CLOSING OF THE 2019 ACCOUNTS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON MARCH 31 2020 TO APRIL 30, 2020.

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN 2020 : OUR CASH POSITION WOULD ENABLE US TO GET THROUGH THIS CRISIS AS IT WOULD BE LIMITED TO FEW MONTHS