April 19 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT DOES NOT HAVE MAJOR EVENTS THAT HASN’T DISCLOSED AMID UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVEMENTS

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER HAS NOT TRADED COMPANY'S SHARES DURING THE PERIOD OF UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE FLUCTUATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HMRjVs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)