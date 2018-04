April 4 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS LIU SHUQING AS CHAIRWOMAN

* SAYS JIN JIE, TAN SHU RESIGN AS VICE GENERAL MANAGERS DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BORROW 198 MILLION YUAN ($31.41 million) FROM BOHAI INTERNATIONAL TRUST Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ejdgrx; here Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)