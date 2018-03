March 15 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT HAS NO PLAN OR INTENTION TO BRING IN EXTERNAL INVESTORS, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 16

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS WHO OWN MORE THAN 5 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY DO NOT HAVE PLAN TO CUT STAKE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FKxw7c; bit.ly/2pe2a2n Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)