April 17 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT ANSWERS SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE’S FURTHER INQUIRIES RELATED TO FARADAY FUTURE MATTERS

* SAYS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO CONFIRM CONNECTIONS BETWEEN FARADAY FUTURE'S FUND SOURCES AND CO'S ACCOUNT RECEIVABLES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGKEDV Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)