Jan 2 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING TO RESOLVE COMPANY‘S DEBT ISSUES TO ALLOW COMPANY TO OPERATE NORMALLY

* SAYS ITS UNIT TO GET 3 BILLION YUAN ($462.25 million) WORTH OF INVESTMENTS FROM NEW AND CURRENT INVESTORS, AND CREDITORS TO RESOLVE LIQUIDITY ISSUES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2A5Nwga; bit.ly/2lC0PAK Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)