April 24 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT WILL DELAY RELEASING 2017 RESULTS TO APRIL 27 FROM APRIL 25

* SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vGsecb; bit.ly/2KagdyZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)