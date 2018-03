March 14 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Ltd Beijing:

* SAYS ITS CHAIRMAN SUN HONGBIN RESIGNS DUE TO CHANGE IN JOB ROLE

* SAYS SUN WILL LEAVE THE BOARD, GENERAL MANAGER LIU SHUQING TO BE ACTING CHAIRWOMAN BEFORE BOARD PICKS SUN'S REPLACEMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pcZLnX