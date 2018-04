BRIEF-Leshi Internet's Tianjin Unit Receives Investments From Companies Related To JD.Com, Suning, TCL

April 18 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

* SAYS TIANJIN UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL WILL INCREASE TO 407.6 MILLION YUAN ($64.97 million) FROM 312.5 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS ITS HOLDING IN TIANJIN UNIT WILL BE DILUTED TO 33.46 PERCENT FROM 40.31 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EXnwWO Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2738 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)