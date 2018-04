April 11 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT REPLIES TO SHENZHEN EXCHANGE QUERIES THAT THE CAPITAL WHICH FARADAY FUTURE’S AFFILIATE USED TO BUY LAND SITE IS FROM FARADAY FUTURE’S STRATEGIC INVESTORS

* SAYS CO'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER JIA YUETING HAS NOT SOLD ANY STAKE NOR RECEIVED ANY CAPITAL FOR THE FUNDS USED TO BUY THE LAND SITE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JDxYpZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)