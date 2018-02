Feb 7 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing:

* SAYS IT WILL HOLD SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON FEB 23 IN BEIJING

* SAYS ADMINISTRATOR OF ITS FIRST PHASE EMPLOYEE STOCK OWNERSHIP SCHEME HAS TERMINATED THE PLAN BEFORE DUE DATE DUE TO MARGIN CALL