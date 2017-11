Nov 10 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing

* Says major shareholder Jia Yueting in written reply that he is unable to fulfill promises of lending money to company and buying company shares due to his own recent credit crunch

* Says Jia Yueting is willing to continue to lend money to the company when his financial conditions improved

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hpbzU2

