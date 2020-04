April 23 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA CFO Helene de Tissot tells analysts during a call:

* COMMENTING ON RECENT CONSUMPTION TRENDS IN CHINA POST LOCKDOWN, CFO SAYS THERE IS LESS APPETITE FOR DINING OUT MOMENTS, TRENDS IS TO STAY AT HOME OR TO GATHER WITH FRIENDS IN MORE PRIVATE ROOMS.

* CATERING HAS BEEN EXPLODING IN CITIES LIKE SHANGHAI

* THIS IS AN INTERESTING NEW TREND AND WE BELIEVE THIS IS LIKELY TO REMAIN