April 26 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp:

* LEUCADIA NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* DURING Q1, RECORDED LOSSES OF $78 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO TWO STRATEGIES IMPACTED BY EXCEPTIONAL VOLATILITY

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $2.68 BILLION VERSUS $2.87 BILLION