BRIEF-Leucrotta Announces Qtrly AFFO Per Basic And Diluted Share $0.02

April 25 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc:

* LEUCROTTA ANNOUNCES Q4 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY AFFO PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE $0.02

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - INCREASED PRODUCTION 361% TO 3,802 BOE/D IN Q4 2017 FROM 824 BOE/D IN Q4 2016

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - QTRLY OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $2.3 MILLION

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION - FOR 2018, PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $33.0 MILLION PRIMARILY ON DELINEATION OF LOWER MONTNEY AND RELATED INFRASTRUCTURE

* LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC - EXPECTS TO BE DEBT-FREE THROUGHOUT 2018