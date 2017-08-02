FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Level 3 Q2 earnings per share $0.42
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:49 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Level 3 Q2 earnings per share $0.42

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Level 3 Communications Inc

* Level 3 reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $2.061 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Qtrly ‍core network services revenue $1,965 million versus $1,956​ million

* Level 3 Communications says ‍for full year 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA of $2.94 to $3.00 billion and free cash flow of $1.10 to $1.16 billion​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

