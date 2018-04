April 12 (Reuters) - Level Brands Inc:

* ANNOUNCED A FIVE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH DYNASTY GROUP USA

* DEAL PROVIDES FOR LICENSING UNDER THREE BRANDS EITHER OWNED OR MANAGED BY LEVB

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL MARKETING FEE FOR EACH ENTITY AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS OF 25% OF GROSS SALES UNTIL A THRESHOLD IS MET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: